Salem Spartans hungry to erase sour taste coming off Class 4 semifinal loss

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spartans still have a sour taste in their mouths after falling to Broad Run in the Class 4 state semifinals last season.

How often do they think about it?

“Every single day, players and coaches,” said head coach Don Holter. “It comes down to a 4th and 14 and Broad Run made a play. They were out of timeouts, 4th and 14, we get a stop right there and we’re in victory formation and we’re going back to the show. That being said, tremendously proud of their body of work in the fall of ‘21 but, obviously, we have unfinished business and we focus on the little details and the things that need to be done every single day in order to be great.”

Holter and his staff are replacing eight starters on defense and five on offense, as the Spartans look to reload coming off an 11-win season.

He says the key for this new crop of players is to adopt the winning habits that led to success for the ‘21 class.

“Understand that you play together and you give all you have to give,” said Holter. “Individually, you do your job for the collective group. It rings true all the time, focus and discipline equal execution. It allows you to execute in all three phases of the game. You do that with great physicality and great passion, you’re going to be successful.”

