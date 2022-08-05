Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Salem Spartans hungry to erase sour taste coming off Class 4 semifinal loss

Head coach Don Holter will have new starters at 13 positions in 2022.
Salem is coming off an 11-2 season in 2021.
Salem is coming off an 11-2 season in 2021.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Spartans still have a sour taste in their mouths after falling to Broad Run in the Class 4 state semifinals last season.

How often do they think about it?

“Every single day, players and coaches,” said head coach Don Holter. “It comes down to a 4th and 14 and Broad Run made a play. They were out of timeouts, 4th and 14, we get a stop right there and we’re in victory formation and we’re going back to the show. That being said, tremendously proud of their body of work in the fall of ‘21 but, obviously, we have unfinished business and we focus on the little details and the things that need to be done every single day in order to be great.”

Holter and his staff are replacing eight starters on defense and five on offense, as the Spartans look to reload coming off an 11-win season.

He says the key for this new crop of players is to adopt the winning habits that led to success for the ‘21 class.

“Understand that you play together and you give all you have to give,” said Holter. “Individually, you do your job for the collective group. It rings true all the time, focus and discipline equal execution. It allows you to execute in all three phases of the game. You do that with great physicality and great passion, you’re going to be successful.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Jones Mugshot
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The beagles arrived a week ago
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
Virginia Supreme Court reverses appeals court decision of former Liberty University professor convicted of solicitation
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Goldin Auctions
Highest-known sale of any trading card brings $7.25 million
William Fleming looks to close out games in 2022
William Fleming Colonels Vow To Finish in 2022
The Knights should be much improved in 2022
Cave Spring Knights Prep for Year 2 Under Nick Leftwich
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence