Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Town of Stuart begins downtown revitalization planning

Downtown Stuart revitalization plan
Downtown Stuart revitalization plan(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Stuart town officials are involving the community in the new downtown Stuart revitalization plan.

Patrick County received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a revitalization plan for downtown Stuart.

Officials involved in the plan met with community members at the Farmers Market Friday morning to begin the most important part of the process.

“We can’t come in here with any preconceived notions about what we feel needs to happen because we have to learn about the place first. Community input, whether it’s talking to some of the vendors here at the farmers market, or whether it’s going to be some of the workshops that we’re going to be doing throughout this process. It’s probably the most critical data point of this whole planning process,” said Aaron Arnett, Hill Studio consultant.

The plan involves improved architecture, filling vacant store fronts, and potentially bringing back the Star Theatre.

“Being able to bring that back for the citizens of the town of Stewart and Patrick County is something that is important to me,” said Bryce Simmons, Stuart town manager.

Although there are some changes in store, the goal is to maintain downtown Stuart’s small town character.

“Stuart has its own unique identity and we don’t want it to be like any other place. We want to celebrate that unique quality of Stuart,” said David Hill, President of Hill Studio.

“A small town is what it’s all about,” said Arnette. “We want to make sure that what we plan here is true and authentic to what Stuart is, but we can just enhance what it is today. Definitely, communities want to grow. They want to have more businesses and a lot of places want to have more residents, but it’s not about turning Stewart into something that it’s not.”

They say the development of the plan will last about six months between receiving input from the community and business owners.

After that process is complete, the town will apply for grants to begin implementing the plan.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Jones Mugshot
Chase leads to crash and arrest in SE Roanoke; woman hospitalized
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
The beagles arrived a week ago
Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke
Virginia Supreme Court reverses appeals court decision of former Liberty University professor convicted of solicitation
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Stuart's First Friday Summer Jam Series
Downtown Stuart has final concert in its First Friday Summer Jam Series
Firefighters and police were scheduled to square off Friday night to raise money for children's...
Guns & Hoses softball to raise money for Buena Vista park equipment
Jaclyn's Hope
Friends and families come together to continue a woman’s mission after she passes away from cancer
They received 50 cats after owner was evicted.
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted