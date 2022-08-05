Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

UVA Health preparing for monkeypox cases

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Monkeypox now a public health emergency, UVA Health says we are feeling it in our region too.

Doctors say this should make a vaccine available sooner, though.

Doctor Costi Sifri says he has been having conversations with the university about how to prevent cases in Charlottesville, especially once students return. He says there should be clinical resources and evaluations at student health.

“I think that what we’ll see is that there’s going to be a number of different efforts. I think that initially it is going to be a strong effort on educating and making the University community aware of monkeypox, of what it is, how it’s transmitted, and the best ways to protect oneself from it,” Dr. Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says once vaccine production is ramped up in the fall, we can anticipate more local efforts to provide them.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia Supreme Court reverses appeals court decision for former Liberty University professor
The donations are part of a national campaign
Hallmark Channel actress organizes 200 backpack donations for Roanoke Valley foster care children
WDBJ7
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
Whitesnake cancels tour due to lead singer’s illness

Latest News

Basketball Legend's Clinic Held In Lynchburg Saturday
Basketball Legend's Clinic Held In Lynchburg Saturday
Vinton Pizza Restaurant Closes Saturday
Lynchburg Store Shows Reading Holds Weight
Building One Community One Voice
Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building our community...
Lynchburg Organization host Building Our Community Together