Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend is officially underway. Virginians can buy school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items without added sales tax.

Bedford County Public Schools kicked off the tax holiday weekend with a ‘Pack the Bus’ supply drive. The district’s superintendent hopes families think of those in need while shopping.

“We get these school supplies directly into the hands of the kids so when they show up on the first day of school they feel as prepared and as special as any other children,” Dr. Marc Bergin said. “They can come with a new backpack, new crayons and new markers.”

Inside stores, foot traffic is picking up as families pick up new supplies. Walmart’s store manager explained how he expects the store to get even busier on Saturday and Sunday.

“A lot of people are excited to be able to stock up on back to school supplies,” Chris Forbes said. “People have been coming in and buying things so they can donate just to try and help people out right now.”

Any back to school item that’s under $20 and any clothing or footwear item under $100 won’t have sales tax at the checkout. Other eligible items include:

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Shoppers at Walmart explained how the weekend can help families get ready to go back to school.

“You know you can save a little bit of money,” Roswitha Brazil said. “Especially like in clothes and shoes, not just in school supplies, but they included things like diapers for babies too.”

Dr. Bergin explained the tax holiday will help teachers out, too.

“Many of our teachers, even with this event, can and will continue to subsidize out of their own pocket to help their students,” Dr. Bergin said. “The more students who can come fully equipped on the first day of school, the less the impact on teachers.”

The tax holiday ends on Sunday night. Bedford County Public Schools will be collecting donation items until 7 p.m. on Friday at Walmart in Bedford County.

