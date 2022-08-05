William Fleming Colonels Vow To Finish in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Coach Jamar Lovelace begins his 5th season as head coach of the Colonels. And Lovelace welcomes back plenty of experience all over the field.

“We’ve got about 7 guys on both sides of the ball returning,” said Lovelace. “We’re looking to build on that experience and carry some momentum into game one.”

Four of the Colonels’ 7 losses last season were by a touchdown or less. And while 2021 is in the rear view, the focus is most certainly on finishing this season.

“Last year we were a couple plays away from being a 7&3, 8&2 football team,” he continued. “But that’s how the game of football works. It’s a game of inches and if you don’t do everything right you can let those wins slip by. We’ve learned from last year and we’re watching a lot of film and we’re really focusing on finishing.”

