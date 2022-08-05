Hometown Local
William Fleming Colonels Vow To Finish in 2022

Colonels Lost Several Close Games Last Season
William Fleming looks to close out games in 2022
William Fleming looks to close out games in 2022
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Coach Jamar Lovelace begins his 5th season as head coach of the Colonels. And Lovelace welcomes back plenty of experience all over the field.

“We’ve got about 7 guys on both sides of the ball returning,” said Lovelace. “We’re looking to build on that experience and carry some momentum into game one.”

Four of the Colonels’ 7 losses last season were by a touchdown or less. And while 2021 is in the rear view, the focus is most certainly on finishing this season.

“Last year we were a couple plays away from being a 7&3, 8&2 football team,” he continued. “But that’s how the game of football works. It’s a game of inches and if you don’t do everything right you can let those wins slip by. We’ve learned from last year and we’re watching a lot of film and we’re really focusing on finishing.”

