Biden tests negative for COVID-19, White House says

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The White House reported President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19.

In an update, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor reported Biden continues to feel “very well” and tested negative Saturday morning and continues to feel “very well.”

O’Connor said Biden will continue his isolation out of “an abundance of caution” until he receives a second negative test result.

He has been in isolation since he tested positive in a rebound COVID-19 case last week on July 30.

Biden originally tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 but came out of strict isolation following a negative test result five days later on July 27.

Biden is expected to travel to eastern Kentucky on Monday to survey the damage from devastating floods that hit the region last week.

Monday’s trip will be Biden’s first trip since he originally tested positive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.