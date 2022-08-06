Hometown Local
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday.

WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business.

Per the announcement, the restaurant was supposed to be open through 9 p.m., but appeared to have already closed for the day as of 2 in the afternoon.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more about the business closing.

