Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular brick-oven pizzeria has closed as of Saturday.
WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business.
Per the announcement, the restaurant was supposed to be open through 9 p.m., but appeared to have already closed for the day as of 2 in the afternoon.
WDBJ7 is working to learn more about the business closing.
