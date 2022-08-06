Hometown Local
News business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– by selling books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday.

The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.

“We have all of our books sorted by genre and people go in. They’re in great huge boxes. They dig through the boxes and they find what they want,” said Co-owner Monica Coombes. “It’s a treasure hunt every time you come in. Everything is restocked all the time during the week. So, it’s not always gonna be the same stuff here.”

You can visit the bookstore Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. If you don’t want to visit the store, you can shop online.

Books by the Pound is planning a bigger, grand opening event for the future.

