Slow moving storms expected again today

Weekend remains active with rain & storms

Slow-moving downpours may lead to localized flooding

Stay alert for flood warnings!

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Showers still linger in some locations this morning and will continue to taper off. Clouds will likely linger in many mountain locations with more sun for locations to the East. Temperatures look to range from 70s west to possible a few 90s to the east.

Lots of clouds and humid today. (WDBJ Weather)

Scattered storms look to pop up again today, it’s tough to pinpoint which areas would have the highest flood risk. However, anyone living in mountains, valleys, along streams, or flood plains, should remain vigilant throughout this weekend.

There is an increased risk of localized flooding today. (WDBJ Weather)

TIMING: More storms look to pop up between 12-1PM for mountain locations and could slowly drift to the east through the afternoon. The coverage will be numerous but not widespread.

IMPACTS: Slow-moving showers and storms heighten the chance for localized flooding (NOT widespread). Watch for ponding water and rising streams. Dangerous lightning is also possible.

We still hold onto showers and storms mainly forming during the afternoon and evening hours again on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

The pattern looks to linger until the middle of the week as cold front passes through. That’s not likely to happen until around Wednesday. The frontal passage is followed by high pressure that might bring us a dryer pattern into next weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has a 20% chance for a storm in the next 5 days.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.