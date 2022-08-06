Hometown Local
Whitesnake cancels tour due to lead singer’s illness

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whitesnake will not be making their September 9 appearance at Elmwood Park during their “Farewell Tour” after the band’s announcement canceling their dates.

The event’s page on Virginia’s Blue Ridge had the following statement from lead singer, David Coverdale:

“It is with profound disappointment and a heavy heart that I must announce that Whitesnake will no longer be able to join The Scorpions on their US and Canadian tour due to my continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection that affects my ability to perform. This includes the cancellation of our own headlining shows as well.

While Whitesnake will no longer be on the tour, the Scorpions will be continuing on. We Wish Our Good Friends, The Scorpions, Every Success!!!

We Wish You Well”

Refunds for tickets will be given at each point of purchase.

