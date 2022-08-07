Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. provides free haircuts for children

CHRISTIANBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Members of the first black fraternity in the country, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, are on a mission to serve students with scissors and clippers.

“We know it’s rough. We know it though. There’s been a lot of life happening and a lot going on in the world,” said Alpha Kappa Lambda Chapter President Dr. Kendall Pete. “So, if this something that uplifts spirits and makes people feel good about themselves, relieves some financial burden off families that’s what we want to do.”

Hundreds of parents waited for their children to get a makeover. Alana Mcconnell has four kids and three of them received free haircuts at the event.

“Everyone is struggling like the economy is crazy,” said Mcconnell. “So, it definitely means a lot especially when you’re like taking care of multiple children. So, it’s a big help.”

Mcconnell says she will use the money she saved for her children’s education.

“School starts on the 17th and it’s it’s really really good,” added Mcconnell. “Because instead of spending money on haircuts I can put it towards school supplies.”

Going back to school is usually a big deal for most students. And the group hopes kids leave the chair feeling good about themselves.

“School can be tough and one of the things that I know students worry about is how they look,” explained Pete. “So, to be able to go into the classroom with a fresh cut and or nice hairdo kind of thing boost their confidence.”

The event had free food and drinks for families to enjoy. Three local barbers volunteered their time hoping to make a difference.

“My job is to make somebody’s day better than I found them. I will not lose on that process to question.,” said Radford Barber Michael Wyms. “It always has to be about the kids because that my future. We complain about the kids all the time but how many of us roll our sleeves up and do anything about it?”

Mcconnell says no one should be ashamed of accepting support.

“Don’t feel bad for getting help. It’s a wonderful thing that they’re doing and I think you should come out and be a part of it. Take advantage of it trust me.”

They will be providing free haircuts again on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

