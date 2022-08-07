Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12.

“The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said.

The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety and emergency measures in place.

“CPD is maintaining a status of heightened situational awareness and moderating chatter from intelligence sources to be prepared to increase available coverage downtown and parks which can be activated quickly in response to any pop up emergencies that might occur,” Rogers said.

Police will be partnering with other state authorities, as well.

“CPD is having ongoing communications with state and regional partners to prepare to quickly respond to any incidents,” Rogers said

Heather Heyer Way, which stretches across the Downtown Mall, will be blocked off to traffic from late Thursday, Aug. 11, until Sunday.

Heyer was murdered and dozens were injured when a man intentionally drove his car into people protesting the rally.

Knowing that August 12 is still a sensitive day for many, mental health services are available.

“Every member of the community has access to the Community Mental Health Wellness Coalition’s behavioral health crisis phone number, should they need assistance and support,” Rogers said.

Charlottesville will provide more information, if needed, as the date gets closer.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.