Missing person reported out of Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Matthew Walton, 31, after they were last seen on July 27 walking near Longdale Furnace Rd and Circle H Lane in Clifton Forge, VA.

Walton is around five-feet-11 inches, weighs about 155 pounds and has blue eyes.

Contact 540-965-1770 ext. 0 with information.

