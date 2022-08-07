Missing person reported out of Alleghany Co.
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Matthew Walton, 31, after they were last seen on July 27 walking near Longdale Furnace Rd and Circle H Lane in Clifton Forge, VA.
Walton is around five-feet-11 inches, weighs about 155 pounds and has blue eyes.
Contact 540-965-1770 ext. 0 with information.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.