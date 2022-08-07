Scattered storms pop up again today
Localized flooding possible with heavy rain
- Areas of patchy fog this morning
- Hot and humid with pop up storms
- Daily storm chances into the middle of the week
SUNDAY
Areas of patchy dense fog are developing this morning and will linger into mid morning. Once it lifts we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming quickly.
Scattered storms look to pop up again this afternoon. There is still a chance for localized flooding thanks to those slow-moving storms. The best chance for storm development look to be in the mountains.
NEXT WEEK
The stormy, hot, and humid pattern looks to linger until the middle of next week as a cold front slowly approaches. Looks like the front will cross through sometime on Wednesday making that the wettest day next week. The frontal passage is followed by high pressure that is forecast to bring us a dryer pattern into next weekend. Behind the cold front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has a 40% chance for a storm to form within the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression may form by the middle of next week.
Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.