UVA Health discusses new info on monkeypox

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monkeypox cases are on the rise across the country, and UVA Health is working to make sure important resources are available.

“We have worked very hard to make sure that we have diagnostic capabilities available. There’s been a significant focus of that over the last several weeks, and in our experiences those are working well,” Doctor Sifri Costi said.

A public health declaration is helping improve access to therapies and vaccines. It is also improve communication between different federal agencies.

“UVA Health officials and UVA leaders are very well aware of this issue or monitoring, you know, latest data and guidance regarding monkeypox,” Dr. Costi said.

The U.S. had more than a million doses of monkeypox vaccines that were previously allocated.

“We do know that there are cases of monkeypox that are in our region and university leaders and health officials are, frankly, anticipating that there there could be cases in the UVA community and making plans,” Costi said.

The FDA is in the process of approving the manufacturing of vaccines in the production chain.

“Making sure that the clinical resources are available through places like student health and wellness for valuation concerns and for educational efforts,” Costi said.

UVA Health is anticipating that 100,000 or more vaccine doses would be available in mid fall.

