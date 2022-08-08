Danville Police Department has Back 2 Back initiative for first day of school

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is partnering with Danville Public Schools to build positive relationships with students.

Danville Police officers greeted students at every Danville Public School for their first day back to school Monday morning.

The Danville Police Department’s Back-to-Back initiative is a way to show kids they’ve got their back this school year.

“What we’re trying to do is to let them know that we care about what they’re going through. We’ve got their back. We support them in every aspect. If you need us, we’re here,” said Sylvia Brooks, Danville Police Department youth engagement officer.

“We’re going to have high academic standards and high standards for behavior, but none of that can take place until these children know that we’ve got their back and these parents, as well,” said Lesa Shelton, principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School.

The officers gave out stickers, pens and high fives to students and even helped some of them find their classrooms.

“Kids are less likely to cause problems when they can actually say, ‘hey, I know that police officer,’” said Brooks.

The engagement is not only important for safety but education as well.

“It’s important for them to know that the school is a place where they feel comfortable where they feel warm,” explained Shelton. “No learning can really take place unless the students feel safe and secure.”

The Danville Police Department will continue the initiative by hosting a fashion show and a talent show for kids.

“It’s good things going on in Danville,” added Brooks. “We’re better together. So, we’re showing it by partnering with them to show them that we care about what the youth is going through.”

