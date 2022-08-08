Hometown Local
Danville Public Schools welcome students back

Danville Public Schools first day back
Danville Public Schools first day back(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City schools welcomed students back Monday morning with open arms.

Police officers, administrators and school board members were at each of the schools to greet parents and children.

The principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School said they have high academic and behavioral standards, but none of that can take place until the children know they have their back.

“Our goal today is to make sure all children feel welcome and safe emotionally and physically and they’re ready to learn. We have high academic standards and standards for behavior and we’re just excited to welcome our students back,” said Lesa Shelton, principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School.

The kids were given many high fives and parents took lots of first day pictures.

Mrs. Shelton says school resource officers will patrol the building at all times and masks are no longer required for students.

