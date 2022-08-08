Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Earth broke record for shortest day in June

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.
The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.(NOAA/NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who complain about not having enough time in a day may actually have a point – albeit a very tiny one.

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.

According to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, the Earth’s rotation was nearly 1.6 milliseconds short of the usual 24-hour day on that date.

That beats out the previous shortest day on record, which was in July of 2020.

Researchers aren’t sure why Earth is turning slightly faster but say the movement of land due to melting glaciers might be a factor.

Despite these, relatively speaking, shorter days, it turns out days used to go by much more quickly.

According to a study published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology in 2020, a typical day only lasted about 23.5 hours during the time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
WDBJ7
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
Whitesnake cancels tour due to lead singer’s illness
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

Latest News

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say
Courtesy RCPS Facebook
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
Credit: Erika Butler
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
Monday midday update