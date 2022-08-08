Hot and humid with a few passing storms

Hit-or-miss showers and storms today

The heat and humidity continue

Big changes later this week

THIS WEEK

Our Monday starts off dry, but some spotty storms will develop during the afternoon and the evening. A lot of the storms will form along and west of the Blue Ridge, but a stray storm is possible anywhere. Main threats will be frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Localized flooding can’t be rule out.

A few showers and storms are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

The stormy, hot, and humid pattern looks to linger until the middle of the week as a cold front slowly approaches. Looks like the front will cross through sometime late Wednesday making that the wettest day next week with numerous showers and storms.

Looking at showers and storms to start off the work week. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal. (WDBJ7)

The frontal passage is followed by high pressure that is forecast to bring us a drier pattern into the weekend.

Staying wet for most of our week, but by Friday high pressure brings drier conditions. (WDBJ7)

Behind the cold front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures as a northwesterly flow sets the stage. Plus we will see a drop in our dew points. Get ready for some refreshing air as we say goodbye to the humidity starting late Thursday into Friday!

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has a 40% chance for a storm to form within the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression may form by the middle of next week. Next name on the list is Danielle.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

