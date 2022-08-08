Hot and humid with a few passing storms
Biggest concern is the chance for isolated downpours
- Hit-or-miss showers and storms today
- The heat and humidity continue
- Big changes later this week
THIS WEEK
Our Monday starts off dry, but some spotty storms will develop during the afternoon and the evening. A lot of the storms will form along and west of the Blue Ridge, but a stray storm is possible anywhere. Main threats will be frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Localized flooding can’t be rule out.
The stormy, hot, and humid pattern looks to linger until the middle of the week as a cold front slowly approaches. Looks like the front will cross through sometime late Wednesday making that the wettest day next week with numerous showers and storms.
The frontal passage is followed by high pressure that is forecast to bring us a drier pattern into the weekend.
Behind the cold front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures as a northwesterly flow sets the stage. Plus we will see a drop in our dew points. Get ready for some refreshing air as we say goodbye to the humidity starting late Thursday into Friday!
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The NHC has a 40% chance for a storm to form within the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression may form by the middle of next week. Next name on the list is Danielle.
Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.
