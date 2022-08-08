Hydration helps local fire department beat the heat

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency situations don’t only happen between the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. or even when the weather is fair. That’s why first responders need to be prepared to rise to the occasion rain, shine, or extreme heat.

The summer months are a time when firefighters with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue go the extra mile to stay hydrated and cool. Protected from flames and vapers with multiple layers of clothing, it wouldn’t be difficult to overheat. That’s why, officials say, it’s important to prepare proactively before the call comes in.

“Firefighters are taught very early in rookie school and it’s kind of pounded to them in station life as well to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. It’s very important to hydrate yourself before the call happens, and you don’t know when a call is coming,” explains Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Additionally, officials say that supervisors often rotate fire crews more quickly on days when it is hot and humid.

