Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Old Fiddlers’ Convention enters 86th year

(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back in Galax starting August 8.

The competition begins with youth fiddler’s competition.

This annual competition is the largest and oldest, of its kind, in the world.

It’s been running for over 80 years and attracts people from all over the world to Galax, Va, to listen to bluegrass music.

The convention has been running since the 1930′s and organizers say they are hoping to get attendance back up to pre-pandemic levels this year.

“There’s two times it’s been cancelled since it started in 1935,” Old Fiddlers’ Convention Committee Member Oscar Hall said. “During World War II and the one two years ago.”

You’ll be able to hear the sounds of bluegrass all week through Saturday.

Click here for the full schedule.

The convention is held at 601 S. Main St, Galax, Va.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
WDBJ7
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
Whitesnake cancels tour due to lead singer’s illness
Authorities in Kansas arrested 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who was wanted in connection to the...
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

Latest News

Pulaski County High School
School safety a priority in Pulaski County
Lexington man to eat only Taco Bell for 30 days
‘I’m actually feeling pretty good.’ Lexington man eating Taco Bell for 30 days over halfway through
Courtesy RCPS Facebook
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
Credit: Erika Butler
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages