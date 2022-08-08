Old Fiddlers’ Convention enters 86th year

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old Fiddlers’ Convention is back in Galax starting August 8.

The competition begins with youth fiddler’s competition.

This annual competition is the largest and oldest, of its kind, in the world.

It’s been running for over 80 years and attracts people from all over the world to Galax, Va, to listen to bluegrass music.

The convention has been running since the 1930′s and organizers say they are hoping to get attendance back up to pre-pandemic levels this year.

“There’s two times it’s been cancelled since it started in 1935,” Old Fiddlers’ Convention Committee Member Oscar Hall said. “During World War II and the one two years ago.”

You’ll be able to hear the sounds of bluegrass all week through Saturday.

Click here for the full schedule.

The convention is held at 601 S. Main St, Galax, Va.

