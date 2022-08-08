Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire on Peters Creek Rd Sunday morning has been deemed an accident, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded at 3:34 a.m. to the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd and found a commercial building with heavy smoke and flames.

Crews say the fire was caused by a vehicle crashing into the building. Those inside the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported from the incident.

Roanoke Fire-EMS says the damage to the building and its contents is approximately $350,000.

