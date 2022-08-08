Hometown Local
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks

Courtesy RCPS Facebook
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent.

The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools.

“RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening of school back by 2 weeks in an effort to support the workers in completing the projects and to ensure that all students are able to enter buildings that are safe, comfortable, and conducive to learning,” Superintendent Robert Graham said in an email.

The school district applied for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants (ESSER), which the school district earmarked for personal protective equipment (PPE), HVAC equipment, additional teachers and instructional assistants and multiple building upgrades. The superintendent said the district hoped to have the projects finished within the last year and a half, work shortages and scarcity of products have delayed some projects.

An open house scheduled for Thursday has been canceled and rescheduled for the following day/times:

  • Open House for MES:  August 24, 2022 - 4:00-7:00 p.m.
  • Open House for BHES, DIS, RHS:  August 25, 2022 - 4:00-7:00 p.m.

The first days of school will be August 26th and August 29:

  • PK & 1st grade, 9th grade:                                           August 26, 2022
  • Kindergarten & Grades 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12;         August 29, 2022
  • Regular School Day for ALL students:                        August 30, 2022

