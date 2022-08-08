Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash closes lanes along I-81 in both directions Monday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County tractor-trailer crash along I-81S has closed lanes in both directions.

The crash was at mile marker 144.6. Backups are at two miles along I-81S and three miles along I-81N.

The south left shoulder and left lane, and north left shoulder and left lane are all closed, according to VDOT.

Travelers can expect delays.

