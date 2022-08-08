Hometown Local
The waitlist for Roanoke’s Section 8 public housing is opening next week

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The waitlists for Roanoke’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is opening August 15. The Section 8 housing program provides rental assistance to low income families.

“There is an extreme intense need for affordable housing,” said Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director David Bustamante. “So, hopefully, with the opening of the wait-list, we’ll be able to house more individuals within our community.”

Yvonne Irving recently lost her home and has been living in her car. She says she is hoping to apply.

“Because I really need a home. Like I said I have a job,” said Irving. “I just need a place to rest my head and it’s not gonna rain on me.”

Irving says her paychecks are not enough to afford current rent prices. There are currently 300 names on the waitlist who will need to be served first. Bustamante expects to receive many applications.

“We’re looking that we will probably double that this time around. Somewhere between 4500 to 5000 applications just based on the need,” added Bustamante.

Families will be randomly assigned to the waiting list by lottery. Priority is given to certain individuals.

“Somebody is paying more than 40% in their income towards rent, they go all the way to the top. If you’re elderly and disabled, you go all the way to the top,” explained Bustamante. “And if you’re a victim of domestic violence you go all the way to the top.”

The organization is asking any landlords who have units available to be a part of the section 8 program.

“Cause these units aren’t owned by the housing authority,” said Bustamante. “These units are owned by private landlords. The more landlords we get in the program the better it is for residents.”

The application will close on August 19th and will only be available online. If you don’t have access to a computer, you can visit the housing authority or a public library.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

