Armed suspects at large after reported Bedford Co. home invasion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Travis Ray Asbury and another unknown suspect after a reported armed robbery at a home in the 3800 block of Tolers Ferry Road in Huddleston early Tuesday morning.

The victims said Asbury and another suspect brought out a handgun and hit one victim over the head. The other victim was tied up while the suspects stole electronics and a handgun.

It is believed that Asbury may be in the Roanoke area. A number of felony warrants were obtained.

“The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Travis Ray Asbury and/or the identity and location of the unknown suspect to contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.