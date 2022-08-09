Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville police searching for suspect in Monday night shooting

Terry NMN West of Danville, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.
Terry NMN West of Danville, wanted on multiple charges including malicious wounding.(Danville Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night, according to the department.

Police say they responded at 8:41 p.m. to the 1300 block of Piney Forest Rd, in the area of the D building, for a report of shots fired, where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officers provided the man with medical assistance until he was taken to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led to charges being filed against 21-year-old Terry NMN West, of Danville, for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are asking the public for assistance in finding West and say he was last seen running from the scene of the shooting on foot and still armed with a handgun. Police say West should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on West’s location or has information on the shooting are asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
Courtesy RCPS Facebook
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
Credit: Erika Butler
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

A few storms today with more numerous showers and storms Wednesday.
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live 8/9/22
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
Gas pump generic
National gas price average under $4 per gallon for first time since March
Pittsylvania County Schools First Day of School
Pittsylvania County First Day of School