Danville police searching for suspect in Monday night shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night, according to the department.

Police say they responded at 8:41 p.m. to the 1300 block of Piney Forest Rd, in the area of the D building, for a report of shots fired, where they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officers provided the man with medical assistance until he was taken to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led to charges being filed against 21-year-old Terry NMN West, of Danville, for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police are asking the public for assistance in finding West and say he was last seen running from the scene of the shooting on foot and still armed with a handgun. Police say West should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on West’s location or has information on the shooting are asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

