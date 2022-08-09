Evening Anchor/Investigative Reporter

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com combine to make a Gray-owned dominant CBS-affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®,” WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produce more than 55 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

WDBJ7, Roanoke’s #1 news station, has an immediate opening for an experienced News Anchor/Investigative MMJ to co-anchor our award-winning evening newscasts. The ideal candidate has a passion for broadcast journalism, a strong background in storytelling, in-depth investigative reporting experience and a desire to own breaking news happening across our Hometowns. WDBJ7 is looking for anchors who don’t just read the news. We want leaders in the newsroom every day, who actively help shape coverage and content while mentoring and growing other members of the WDBJ7 news team. The successful candidate must be passionate about breaking news and in-depth investigative reports.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Anchor daily evening newscasts; ability to enterprise local hard-news stories

• Report and produce short- and long-term investigative reports

• Field anchor live newscasts as necessary

• Anchor live events (OTT) from our WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk

• Present fair and balanced information to viewers

• Work with producers to create unique, fast-paced newscasts

• Must possess a strong understanding of daily newscast content and work in conjunction with producers to develop a dynamic product

• Must possess excellent interview and conversational writing skills

• Excellent live reporting skills and strong on-camera presentation skills required

• Basic computer knowledge including newsroom software (such as ENPS or I-News,) Microsoft applications and internet use

• Ability to shoot and edit video with digital cameras

• Able to produce and post content to our websites

• Intermediate knowledge of social media

• Must be able to work independently with limited supervision

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and well under pressure

• Strong initiative and attention to detail is required

• Demonstrate solid news judgment and journalistic ethics

• Maintain professional and ethical conduct at the station and in the community

• Ability to maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving in a manner that will work well with co-workers, supervisors and viewers

• Strong research skills, including the ability to navigate online search engines

• Must stay current with national and local news/weather

Qualifications/Requirements:

• At least two years of television anchoring/reporting is preferred

• Experience with ENPS newsroom software and/or non-linear editing

• Experience with web writing, social media posts is required

• Excellent broadcasting writing experience is a must

• Experience with digital cameras

• Editorial leadership skills a plus

• Have experience with many platforms including web, mobile and social networks

• Experience creating quality investigative content which advocates for the viewers of the market

• Bachelors Degree in journalism or related field required

Licensing/Certifications: Must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable

Qualified, interested applicants may apply here.

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly-hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.