Former Bedford Co. school bus driver pleas not guilty to charges of DUI, child endangerment

Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot
Kimberly Ricketts Mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kimberly Ricketts, 53 of Forest, has entered “facts sufficient” pleas to one count of felony child endangerment, and one count of DUI (first offense, misdemeanor). Ricketts maintained that even though she entered not guilty pleas, that the facts were sufficient to find her guilty, according to the Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“The court has withheld adjudication and making a finding of guilt and has deferred both adjudication and disposition (or sentencing) to a later hearing to be held on October 14. The Court at that time will adjudicate and sentence.”

On October 7, 2021, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a parent regarding her child’s bus driver, Ricketts, acting “suspicious” during the morning elementary school route, according to the sheriff’s office. She drove a school bus and her personal vehicle that morning, but it’s not clear in which vehicle the parent saw her.

An investigation was launched by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services and Bedford County Public Schools, leading to the arrest.

