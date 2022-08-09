Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gladys native was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:59 a.m. on Rt. 668, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 761 in Pittsylvania County.

75-year-old Elijah Baker Slayton was driving a Lincoln Navigator south on Rt. 668, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and flipped.

Slayton was pronounced dead at the scene and police say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

