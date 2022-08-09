Grant will help add six school resource officers in Franklin County elementary schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County School Board met Monday night for its monthly meeting. A lot was discussed, as FCPS prepares for Wednesday’s first day of school.

One topic included that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently received a grant, which will fund six school resource officers to Franklin County elementary schools.

“Those officers should be in place on Wednesday morning, with the exception of one assignment because that person’s first day will not be until August 15,” said Jason Guilliams, director of operations for FCPS.

The six SRO’s will be splitting their time between the 12 Franklin County elementary schools. The officers are able to start immediately because Guilliams said the grant stated they needed at least three years of experience to qualify for the position, meaning they won’t need training.

All six of the SRO’s are coming from the FCSO, which means they will be hiring six new deputies for their operations. The school board made it clear how appreciative they were that the FCSO would take the time to focus on this need for them.

“That’s what makes me so grateful, is he’s put such a priority on doing this for us. With all the work he’s doing, he’s putting us first,” said Julie Nix, who represents the Blue Ridge District, talking about Sheriff Bill Overton.

Guilliams said the grant for the six SRO’s is for three years.

