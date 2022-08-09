Henry County releases broadband internet access survey

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County is beginning its second phase of expanding broadband access.

Henry County launched a new survey that will be used to expand internet options for residents.

The county received a grant to construct a fiber-to-the-home network for 3,000 residents without any access to internet service.

The installation will be free up to 2,500 ft from the road.

“It’s a whole community collaborative effort to get to this point and we’re excited about not too far in the future to be able to say that we have universal broadband. That’ll help attract people to our community and continue to grow our economy,” said Dale Wagoner, Henry County administrator.

The two-question survey will help verify which residents are in need of better internet access.

The survey can be found on Henry County’s Facebook page.

