Job Summary/Description:

Roanoke’s legacy station is looking for an experienced and aggressive Investigative Reporter who has the passion and drive to develop sources and break stories. Our ideal candidate would expose wrongdoing and waste, including in local and state governments. The candidate would also be part of big-story and major breaking news coverage. If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but also grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you. At least three years of experience working in a television newsroom is preferred.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Enterprise investigative stories for multiple platforms

• Work in co-ordination with news managers, producers, and assignment editors

• Cover big stories and major breaking news when needed

• Shoot and edit video

• Must possess a strong understanding of daily newscast content and work in conjunction with producers to develop a dynamic product

• Strong initiative, attention to detail, and advanced ethical decision-making skills required

• Must possess excellent interview and conversational writing skills

• Excellent live reporting skills and strong on-camera presentation skills required

• Basic computer knowledge including newsroom software (such as ENPS) Microsoft applications, and Internet use

• Able to produce and post content to our websites

• Must be able to work independently with limited supervision

• Work well in a team environment

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and well under pressure

• Demonstrate solid news judgment and journalistic ethics

• Ability to maintain a positive work atmosphere by behaving in a manner that will work well with co-workers, supervisors and viewers

• Strong research skills, including the ability to navigate online search engines

Qualifications/Requirements:

• At least three years of experience as an investigative reporter

• Proven investigative skills, including developing sources and accessing open records

• Strong storytelling, writing, and on-air abilities

• Knowledge and effective use of broadcast, digital and social media tools

• Ability to shoot and edit video

• Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or related field

• Experience with ENPS newsroom software and/or Grass Valley non-linear editing a plus

• Editorial leadership skills a plus

Licensing/Certifications : Must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable

