Jefferson Forest Wins Botetourt Metro Invitational Golf Tournament

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Metro Invitational was held at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club on Tuesday. Lord Botetourt’s Ashton Harper had a bit of an up and down day. The Hokies commit tallied a 3-over 74, good for third place. Northside’s Nick Crawford took medalist honors. Crawford carded an even par 71 to win by two shots over PH’s Caroline Gilreath. Jefferson Forest took the team title over Salem with a total of 304.

