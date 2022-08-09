Lynchburg City Schools navigates teacher shortage ahead of new school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In just over a week, Lynchburg City Schools will have students walking its halls again. But it’s been a busy summer of hiring for the school system.

“Of the 687 teaching positions in the Lynchburg City Schools, we have a total of 35 positions that are vacant as of right now,” said Dr. Reid Wodicka, deputy superintendent of operations and strategic planning.

All summer, Lynchburg City Schools has been working to address teacher shortages. They currently sit at 35 vacancies: 14 in elementary schools, eight in middle schools and nine in high schools. There are also two openings each at Fort Hill Community School and Laurel Regional School.

“We are looking at a teacher shortage. What that meant for us, is all hands on deck. We were hiring teachers almost 24 hours a day,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent of LCS.

LCS has been able to hire 97 new teachers for the upcoming school year. They have also been working hard to make sure the challenges won’t impact the quality of education they offer each day.

“I had the pleasure of being at a meeting at a school where staff members were at the table working with their building administration to talk about some problem solving strategies to do just that and make sure that we either have the sub coverage or we have teacher support with sub coverage,” said Edwards.

On top of having that substitute coverage, LCS has also had some full time teachers agree to give up a free period to help out.

“At the secondary level, we have some math teachers who are willing to teach an extra class during their prep period, so they would give up their preparation period for another class. So we want to make sure that we are paying folks to do that.”

Despite these challenges, LCS leaders are looking forward to what the new school year has in-store. They also want to remind families that enrollment day is Aug. 10.

“We just want to make sure that we have every child represented. We have been pushing for early online registration so we can count all of our students,” said Edwards.

Edwards said being able to lock down the number of students at LCS, opens up potential opportunities for teachers to help in other schools.

“When I talked about some of the strategies about collapsing classrooms at the most recent board meeting, what I was doing was looking at enrollment and seeing how many students do we have enrolled in this particular grade level, how many teachers do we need and does that free up a teacher to cover another area of need,” said Edwards.

Edwards said it’s also just important to get enrollment done as soon as possible, so that your children are counted. For more information on LCS and enrollment, you can head to its website here.

