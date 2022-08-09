Hometown Local
McDonald’s restaurants offered on-the-spot interviews in Roanoke

Potential workers could have a drive thru interview
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Customers at McDonalds could have picked up an application with their French fries on Tuesday.

The fast food chain hosted a drive thru hiring event on Tuesday. McDonald’s has 300 restaurant positions to fill in the Roanoke Valley.

Potential employees drove up to get an application and could have been offered an interview on the spot.

A spokesperson explained the goal of Tuesday’s hiring event is to fill the labor shortages while making it convenient for workers.

“If we believe that you’d be a great fit with the ‘McFamiliy’ as we call it, usually in about four days we’ll make you an offer,” Steve Kramer said. “It’s a quick and easy way for us to gather applications.”

McDonald’s is also accepting restaurant worker applications online.

