Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Melodies create memories at Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention

Friends playing music together at the Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention
Friends playing music together at the Galax Old Fiddlers' Convention(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Every August, world of bluegrass music turns to Galax, Va, for the Old Fiddlers’ Convention.

“It’s such a wide range of people that play this type of music,” Attendee Allen Mann said. “You never know when you walk up to somebody whether they play or not.”

The annual convention turns into a reunion for Mann and his friends.

They always meet in Galax, and they always bond through music.

“It just binds you together,” Mann said. “Just the history, the heritage and we’re just trying to keep it going.”

For this group, the recipe for a successful convention calls for more than 10 friends, over seven days, with little to no sleep, and a whole lot of music.

“Year after year, you see them again, and you pick a little more and you know him a little better and it’s it’s just built over time,” Attendee Ralph Edwards said.

They’re friends from many different places and walks of life, but during the convention, it’s the notes coming off a six string, that share their stories.

“It can be a eight year old kid come down and pick a song with the 80 year old man and they both know how to play it the same way and it’s just special,” Attendee Barry Martin said.

As the eyes of the bluegrass world turn to southwest Virginia, there’ll be at least one group of friends, sharing a melody and a smile, connecting over the common bond of bluegrass music.

“These people that we play with down here, they’re our family and and we come back every year like it’s a family reunion,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
Courtesy RCPS Facebook
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
Credit: Erika Butler
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Roanoke Police
Suspect arrested after Roanoke bank robbery
The National D-Day Memorial
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening
Roanoke Rec Sports
Youth recreation sports clubs support Roanoke children on and off the field