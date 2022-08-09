Hometown Local
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening

The National D-Day Memorial
(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will hold their annual No Excuse Night, offering free attendance Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm for an after hours community event. 

Officials with the memorial say this event is a great chance for the community to visit for the first time or for returning visitors to see some of the things that have changed.  The memorial is one of the most unique in existence, focusing every detail on creating an experience for visitors.

“At the memorial, we do pride ourselves on being an interpretive, immersive, educational experience.  Everything we build and do here, we really want to tell the D-Day story.  Everything is designed to teach the lessons and legacy of D-Day and WWWII from the perspective of what the individuals who participated would have seen,” explains Angela Lynch, Director of Communications, National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

There is no ticket or registration required.

The No Excuse Night event lines up with the national “Spirit of ‘45″ weekend to commemorate the end of World War II.

