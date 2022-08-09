Roanoke Police investigating incident at Hometrust Bank

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Hometrust Bank in Roanoke Tuesday morning.

WDBJ7 crews say the bank, which is located on Brambleton Ave SW, is temporarily closed. Police could also be seen collecting evidence inside the bank.

We have reached out to the department to confirm more details.

We will keep you posted as we learn more.

