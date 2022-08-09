Hometown Local
Showers & storms linger ahead of a late-week front

A major pattern shift brings cooler, drier weather late this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
  • Hit-or-miss showers and storms continue
  • Staying very muggy through Wednesday
  • Much cooler & drier weekend

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

The stormy, hot, and humid pattern looks to linger until the middle of the week as a cold front slowly approaches. The cold front will finally cross the area sometime late Wednesday making it the wettest day of the week with numerous showers and storms. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s.

Numerous showers and storms move through on Wednesday.
Numerous showers and storms move through on Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

The passing front is followed by high pressure that is forecast to bring us a drier pattern into the weekend.

Front pushes humid air well south of our region this weekend.
Front pushes humid air well south of our region this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

Behind the front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures, plus we will see a drop in our dew points meaning less humid air. Get ready for some refreshing air as we say goodbye to the humidity starting late Thursday into Friday!

THE WEEEKEND

A major cold front will enter the region by late Thursday bringing a return of much cooler, drier and sunny weather for the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s for most areas with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A major weekend cool down can be expected.
A major weekend cool down can be expected.(WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has a moderate chance of storm development over the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression may form by the middle of the week. Next name on the list is Danielle. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Still monitoring an area of low pressure off the African coast. It has a 40% chance of...
Still monitoring an area of low pressure off the African coast. It has a 40% chance of development.(WDBJ Weather)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Sunday Morning Update