WDBJ7 is looking for someone to lead the best sports coverage in Southwest Virginia. Our coverage spans from high schools across 26 counties, ACC athletics and NASCAR. We are looking for a Sports Director to lead and guide our coverage on the most dominant television and digital platforms in the market. This person will above all understand that sports stories are people stories.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Anchor sports segments in a clear, energetic and informative manner

• Gathers and provides news and information in the most accurate, appealing, timely and creative way

• Plan, produce, report, write, shoot and edit stories and sports segments

• Oversee daily sports assignments

• Responsible for organizing and producing Friday Football Extra, other sports specials

• Lead, train and schedule sports team

• Maintain contacts and knowledge of local area sports

• Conduct interviews in the field and on-set, cover live sporting events

• Coordinate with news director, assignment editor, and chief photographer for special sports coverage and events in advance

• Enterprise compelling, creative local sports stories that go beyond the highlights and are highly personalized

• Interact with the show producer and news management to integrate all sports coverage into the overall news product, determine best presentation of reports, and ensure story accuracy

• Post and update stories on the web

• Responsible for overseeing and creating a unique approach to all digital elements for the sports department, including OTT Desk, mobile, social media, website, etc.

• Participates in story selection process through meetings; attendance at editorial meetings is required

• Respond to phone calls and emails received concerning sports coverage

• Post extended interviews, raw video and photo galleries to station website

• Communicate with the web staff during breaking sports related news

• Maintain sports library

• Interact with viewers through social media such as Facebook and Twitter

• Attend/host/speak at community service, schools and community events; meet and greet viewers

• Substitute sports anchor when needed

• Follow clothing and appearance guidelines

• Critique, feedback, and training are part of the job

• Perform other job-related duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

• 2-5 years of experience as sports anchor

• Experience with television photography

• Experience shooting and editing video

Essential Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• Computer knowledge including newsroom software, office applications and Internet use

• Strong knowledge of sports, especially local

• Must be able to develop relationships with coaches, athletes, and school administrators for breaking news

• Must be able to report “live” and ad-lib during breaking sports news

• Commanding and personable anchor presence, sound news judgment

• Excellent interview and conversational speaking skills

• Clear, concise, and accurate writing skills

• Strong research skills, including familiarity with online search engines

• Maintain strong journalistic ethics and professional and ethical conduct

• Strong initiative and attention to details

• Ability to operate cameras and edit video, use non-linear editing equipment

• Basic knowledge of web posting software, able to produce and post content to the web

• Intermediate level knowledge of social media to engage viewers

• Willingness to work as part of a team

• Ability to stay current with national and local sports news

• Ability to meet tight deadlines and work well under pressure

• Ability to work independently with little supervision

• Demonstrate leadership through training and mentoring sports team

• Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment

• Plan ahead, organize coverage, and maximize resources

• Must be willing to travel

• Follow clothing and appearance guidelines

Education - Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Journalism, or related field

Licensing/Certifications - Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people, click here to apply.

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

