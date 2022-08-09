Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Suspect arrested after Roanoke bank robbery

Roanoke Police
Roanoke Police(Roanoke Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police arrested Brian N. Brown, 39 of Roanoke, Tuesday after an alleged bank robbery at the HomeTrust Bank located at 2820 Brambleton Avenue SW.

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDB J7)

According to the department, the city’s E-911 Center notified police at around 9:15 a.m. of a report of a possible bank robbery at the location. Police concluded the suspect was no longer at the scene and immediately put a perimeter in place.

Evidence suggested a weapon was shown and the man physically assaulted an employee of the business before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was taken into custody without a struggle and is charged with robbery.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
Courtesy RCPS Facebook
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
Credit: Erika Butler
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
The National D-Day Memorial
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening
Roanoke Rec Sports
Youth recreation sports clubs support Roanoke children on and off the field
Police Investigating Incident at Hometrust Bank on Brambleton Ave SW
Roanoke Police investigating incident at Hometrust Bank