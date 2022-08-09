Suspect arrested after Roanoke bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police arrested Brian N. Brown, 39 of Roanoke, Tuesday after an alleged bank robbery at the HomeTrust Bank located at 2820 Brambleton Avenue SW.

WDBJ7 photo

According to the department, the city’s E-911 Center notified police at around 9:15 a.m. of a report of a possible bank robbery at the location. Police concluded the suspect was no longer at the scene and immediately put a perimeter in place.

Evidence suggested a weapon was shown and the man physically assaulted an employee of the business before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was taken into custody without a struggle and is charged with robbery.

