VMI Keydets Looking to Get Back to FCS Playoffs

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The VMI Keydets are a few days into preseason camp in Lexington, where Scott Wachenheim’s team is eyeing a September 1st opener at Wake Forest. The Keydets went to the FCS playoffs in the spring of 2021 and narrowly missed a postseason spot last fall, limping to the finish, thanks in part to injuries. But Wachenheim has changed the culture in his tenure and the program is seen in a much different light than it was just a few years ago.

“We are definitely putting a much more competitive football team on the field.,” Wachenheim said. “I do think people have to prepare to play us rather than just show up and I think we have every opportunity to win the Southern Conference this year and we’re certainly going to go attack it.”

