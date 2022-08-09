Hometown Local
VMI Keydets Looking to Get Back to FCS Playoffs

QB Seth Morgan returns along with a host of playmakers
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The VMI Keydets are a few days into preseason camp in Lexington, where Scott Wachenheim’s team is eyeing a September 1st opener at Wake Forest. The Keydets went to the FCS playoffs in the spring of 2021 and narrowly missed a postseason spot last fall, limping to the finish, thanks in part to injuries. But Wachenheim has changed the culture in his tenure and the program is seen in a much different light than it was just a few years ago.

“We are definitely putting a much more competitive football team on the field.,” Wachenheim said. “I do think people have to prepare to play us rather than just show up and I think we have every opportunity to win the Southern Conference this year and we’re certainly going to go attack it.”

