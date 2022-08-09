William Byrd Terriers Ready for Bounce Back

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The William Byrd Terriers last won a game in the spring 2021 season. They were winless last fall, but Brad Lutz feels like his team is ready for a breakthrough in 2022.

“I think that we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Lutz said. “Our kids are excited about our first game and getting an opportunity to get back on the field and be successful and try to fight for a win. We’ve got a saying in our locker room that it’s not about them, it’s about us and that’s not a selfish saying. It’s just something that we want to consume ourselves thinking about what we need to do to be successful as a unit.”

