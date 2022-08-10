Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four: Pet Talk, August 10, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Suzanne in Bassett asked, “I live on a fixed income and I am struggling to take care of things including my two cats. They are great companions and I have no one who can take them together. I called my local shelter who said they are full and cannot take even one of them. I also don’t want to separate them. I need advise.”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Armed robbers at large after Bedford Co. home invasion
Roanoke Police
Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery
Power outages
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

Pet Talk: Pet Retention Programs
Pet Talk: Pet Retention Programs
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, August 3, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, July 27, 2022
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
7@four: Pet Talk, July 20, 2022