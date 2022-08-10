7@four: Pet Talk, August 10, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Suzanne in Bassett asked, “I live on a fixed income and I am struggling to take care of things including my two cats. They are great companions and I have no one who can take them together. I called my local shelter who said they are full and cannot take even one of them. I also don’t want to separate them. I need advise.”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.