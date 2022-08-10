7th annual Finish the Fight 5k hitting the pavement August 13

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners will hit the Huckleberry Trail in Christiansburg for a good cause August 13.

The 7th annual Finish the Fight 5k is being held by the Gaye Whitaker Memorial Fund.

All race proceeds will be given to local women battling cancer.

Founder of the fund, Jennifer Rush, says the community support goes a long way for the women fighting cancer.

“We did this to honor the memory of our mother, we really wanted to help women in the community that were battling cancer similar to her,” she said. “We thought helping them relieve some of their financial stresses may help them also in the recovery and healing.”

The race kicks off from the Christiansburg Rec Center at 9:30 August 13.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.