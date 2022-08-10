Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner

DANVILLE, Va, (WDBJ) - Caesars Entertainment has announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in the development of Caesars Virginia, which officially breaks ground in Danville this week.

The $650 million project, up from the previously announced $500 million, according to Virginia Business, is designed to be “a tourism engine and economic driver for Danville and the broader region,” says Caesars, which says the resort will create thousands of construction and operational jobs and is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and casino gaming floor with more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a World Series of Poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook, according to the company. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

Caesars will serve as the manager of the casino. Caesars, EBCI and a local minority investor will be partners in the joint venture. The Caesars Sportsbook app is already live and available for download and registration throughout Virginia.

“We are excited to build a world-class Caesars resort in Danville with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a valued partner of Caesars Entertainment for more than 20 years,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment. “Caesars’ diverse collection of destinations across the U.S. is synonymous with unparalleled service, impressive benefits through our Caesars Rewards loyalty program, superstar entertainment talent and culinary excellence. We will bring these same phenomenal offerings to the Danville region for people to enjoy.”

“This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people. We are excited to be expanding our longstanding and successful partnership with Caesars Entertainment to develop a first-class resort that will be defined by luxury and service that Caesars’ guests have known and come to expect,” said Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

