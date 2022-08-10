Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Caesars set to break ground on Danville casino, upping investment with new partner

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Caesars Casino Danville Renderings(Caesars Entertainment)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va, (WDBJ) - Caesars Entertainment has announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) in the development of Caesars Virginia, which officially breaks ground in Danville this week.

The $650 million project, up from the previously announced $500 million, according to Virginia Business, is designed to be “a tourism engine and economic driver for Danville and the broader region,” says Caesars, which says the resort will create thousands of construction and operational jobs and is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and casino gaming floor with more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a World Series of Poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook, according to the company. In addition, the resort will feature a full-service spa, pool, bars and restaurants, a 2,500-seat live entertainment theater and 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

Caesars will serve as the manager of the casino. Caesars, EBCI and a local minority investor will be partners in the joint venture. The Caesars Sportsbook app is already live and available for download and registration throughout Virginia.

“We are excited to build a world-class Caesars resort in Danville with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, a valued partner of Caesars Entertainment for more than 20 years,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment. “Caesars’ diverse collection of destinations across the U.S. is synonymous with unparalleled service, impressive benefits through our Caesars Rewards loyalty program, superstar entertainment talent and culinary excellence. We will bring these same phenomenal offerings to the Danville region for people to enjoy.”

“This venture is a vital opportunity for our nation and our people. We are excited to be expanding our longstanding and successful partnership with Caesars Entertainment to develop a first-class resort that will be defined by luxury and service that Caesars’ guests have known and come to expect,” said Richard Sneed, Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Armed suspects at large after reported Bedford Co. home invasion
Roanoke Police
Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment
Power outages
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Roanoke City Schools to integrate more technology, and college readiness curriculum
Roanoke City Schools to integrate more technology, and college readiness curriculum
New Technology and Curriculum for Students in Roanoke City
New Technology and Curriculum for Students in Roanoke City
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 10, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 10, 2022
As an apprentice, Phoenix Angell was the first in the state to finish the surveying technician...
Student Registered Apprenticeships Offer Jump Start to Career