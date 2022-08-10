Hometown Local
Charlottesville group asks for donations for victims of Unite the Right violence

Charlottesville
Charlottesville(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday marks the five-year anniversary of the of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

One woman, Heather Heyer, was killed, and others were wounded.

Now, a Charlottesville group is asking for donations to help survivors still living with the physical and mental trauma.

“I think it comes down to the fact that when we were there on August 11th and August 12th it was it was everyday ordinary citizens that were showing up... while the rest of the community may have moved on or the rest of the world may have moved on, these survivors are living with this on a day-to-day basis,” said Christina Rivera, Congregate Charlottesville.

That’s why Congregate Charlottesville is asking for donations on behalf of survivors.

“The donations go directly to survivors of the unite the right attack and those donations can be used by those survivors for therapy visits, physical therapy visits, mental health, prescriptions, many of these survivors continue to have physical ailments from the attack, as well as mental health ailments,” said Rivera.

Rivera said it’s important to support the victims while also being hopeful for the future.

“Sometimes people think that Charlottesville has moved on from this and Charlottesville has progressed from this, but that does not mean we have moved on. These folks will be facing these challenges for the rest of their lives and it’s up to us to support that,” said Rivera.

Friday, August 12, people can gather at First Baptist Church on West Main at 4:30 p.m. for a “Unite the Light” walk. and at 7:30 p.m. an Interfaith Service will be held at Mt Zion First African Baptist Church.

For a link to donate, click here.

