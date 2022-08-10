Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County

Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Armed robbers at large after Bedford Co. home invasion
Roanoke Police
Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery
Power outages
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Gladys native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
Traffic alert
Cleared: Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81S Monday
VDOT
Roanoke Co. multi-vehicle crash along I-81S cleared
Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire