Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County
Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Police say Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died on the scene.
