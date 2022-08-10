Roanoke man killed in Alleghany County crash

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Wednesday just before 10 a.m. on Route 629 near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County

Police say Ricky Lee Poore, 41 of Roanoke was driving a Chevrolet pickup north, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died on the scene.

