As Hokies’ QB decision looms, all eyes on Grant Wells and Jason Brown

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Wednesday’s Virginia Tech football media day, first-year head coach Brent Pry said he expects to name a starting quarterback sometime next week.

With time ticking down, the transfer passers competing for the job say it’s critical to capitalize on every rep from here on out.

“Competition breeds excellence,” said redshirt junior Grant Wells, a Marshall transfer. You know that old saying and it’s very true. Whether I was named the starter a while ago or, like I said, it still hasn’t happened, we still have to take every day like it’s a competition and compete every single day. Whether that’s in completion percentages or turnovers or whatever, and that brings out the best in all of us.”

Both Wells and Jason Brown have intimate connections to the Tech program.

Wells grew up just a couple of hours away in Charleston, West Virginia, while Brown says he went to all but one Virginia Tech home game during his senior year of high school in Fredericksburg.

After playing for Shane Beamer at South Carolina, Brown is hoping to be the guy under center at his mentor’s alma mater.

“I think this camp has gone really well,” said Brown. “I would say it’s gone a lot better than the spring. I think in the spring when I first got here, I was getting used to everybody so I was kind of slow coming out and I think this camp I’ve really excelled in trying to show the coaches that I can play the game for them.”

“Certain guys had good springs, but you can tell they worked hard during the summer,” added quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn. “A lot of chemistry with the skill guys, with the wideouts, tight ends and running backs. Just really pleased with where they’ve come and they’re getting nothing but better each day.”

With a week left to win the job, both men still have everything in front of them.

But offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen says he’s confident that whoever ends up as the backup will embrace that role and stay ready if his number is called.

“I think both of those guys just show a sense of maturity, and I think they understand that we want to put the team first,” said Bowen. “So when and if that comes, I don’t think there will be an issue with that. Those guys approach the game the right way. It’s fun to watch them push each other every day. It’s fun to watch that entire group push each other.”

